Videomass Videomass is a free, open source and cross-platform GUI for FFmpeg and youtube-dl Project maintained by jeanslack Hosted on GitHub Pages — Theme by mattgraham

Welcome to Videomass

Getting started

Get Help

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Gianluca Pernigotto

Author and Developer: Gianluca Pernigotto (jeanslack)

Mail: jeanlucperni@gmail.com

License: GPL3, see LICENSE file in the source folder.